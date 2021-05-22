Grumman Mohawk plane lands at Hickory airport

The Hickory Aviation Museum welcomed a 1960s military plane Saturday for all to see.

The Grumman OV-1D Mohawk military observation and attack plane is owned by members of the museum, Museum Curator Kyle Kirby said. The plane flew in from Charlotte and will stay in the Hickory area. It may make appearances at the museum, Kirby said.

On Saturday, onlookers got to watch the plane land at the Hickory Regional Airport.

There are not many planes of the same style still flying, Kirby said. Having the rare aircraft at the museum is exciting, he said.

“We’re so proud about everything that's going on,” Kirby said.

