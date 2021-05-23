Growth in Sherrills Ford picking up

The Sherrills Ford of today is not the same one Kendra Eades grew up in.
When she drives around the area, Eades spots pieces of land once owned by family and friends now built up with homes and commercial properties. Around every curve, red dirt is turned up as construction crews lay foundations and frame buildings.
The area steadily grew for over two decades, but recent years, and especially the last six months, have shown a sharp spike in growth, Eades said. The population of the area has grown three times faster than the rest of Catawba County, and building permits are five times what they were 10 years ago.
Eades’ family is deeply rooted in the area, with property all over Sherrills Ford, she said. With so much interest in the area, the family can develop and sell property readily. Eades doesn’t expect the growth to slow down soon.
“There was consistent growth for a long time, we were already seeing growth and then, like most places, we had the dip (after the market crashed) and it was really around 2013 we got back up to where it was before,” Eades said. “And then it kept growing. Now in the last four to six months it’s taken a turn. It’s definitely ramping up.”
As a real estate broker and owner of HoneyBee Real Estate in Charlotte and Sherrills Ford, Eades has her finger on the pulse of the area. While houses are selling quickly across the country right now, the growth in Sherrills Ford is pushed by an undercurrent of several factors, mostly the spread of Charlotte and interest in Lake Norman, Eades said.
Some saw early on that Charlotte’s growth would reach Catawba County. County leaders watched investors and new residents buy up land in Charlotte over the years. With highways N.C. 150 and N.C. 16 leading to Sherrills Ford, the county prepared early for the area to provide housing to the burgeoning metropolitan area.
In 2003, the county set up a small area plan for Sherrills Ford to lay out how growth should look. The county also opened a library branch and sheriff’s office in the area and invested in water and sewer infrastructure, Catawba County Manager Mick Berry said.
“You can go back and see it,” Berry said. “I think we first started putting water lines down there in the ’90s and early 2000s. We recognized that was going to start happening.”
The water and sewer lines the county put down to the southeastern area of the county paid off, Berry said. Now, as large developments, apartment complexes and commercial real estate goes up, the county doesn’t have to put in expensive new lines to support the growth.
“We’d be spending 10 times the amount of money we did,” Berry said. “It was great foresight.”
The Charlotte metropolitan area nearly doubled in population over 20 years, growing by an estimated 1.3 million people from 2000 to 2019, to reach 2.6 million people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Over the past 10 years, Sherrills Ford started to see the impact of that growth. Development picked up more speed as projects started to come to fruition, Eades said. The promise of expansion of the two highway corridors, Highways 16 and 150, also lured more investors.
In 2010, the Sherrills Ford and Terrell ZIP codes saw 15 total single-family building permits valued at $5.1 million total. In 2020, there were 79 permits, valued at $15.9 million total, according to data from the Western Piedmont Council of Governments.
In 2018, there was a turning point — a feeling that the growth would keep climbing, Berry said. That year there were 144 single-family home building permits issued in the Sherrills Ford and Terrell area valued at $30.6 million all together.
Commercial businesses followed residential growth. Of the 26 total commercial building permits issued in Sherrills Ford and Terrell between 2010 and 2020, 21 were between 2017 and 2020. One of those was a shopping complex on Highway 150.
“The really big part of it ramping up was when the grocery store was built,” Berry said. “When you actually see a big company like Publix come in and build a grocery store, that’s when you say all right, OK, this is actually happening.”
By then, Eades had worked in real estate in Charlotte and Sherrills Ford with her dad for 15 years. She watched the growth move north into the farmlands and forests of Sherrills Ford. Publix brought a whole new element, and a large new development of hundreds of homes.
Much of the new construction is large developments of houses. In 2020 alone, Catawba County saw eight rezoning applications for housing or commercial developments in the Sherrills Ford area, according to Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting agendas. The year before, the number was half that.
Dozens of projects are underway or planned in the area, Berry said. That’s how he knows the growth won’t slow any time soon.
That growth isn’t always welcome.
Concerned citizens — some transplants to the area and some natives — take notice of the new developments and keep their eye on the changes. Ron Natalie leads Save Sherrills Ford, a citizen group that formed to oppose an RV park that was proposed on several properties. The group staved off the RV park. Natalie turned his attention to other projects in the area.
“I know it’s (growth) inevitable but we want to make sure things make sense,” he said. “There are more large properties around that are ripe to be developed.”
Natalie sees the promised expansion of Highway 150 to four lanes as a buoy to many projects, including Publix in The Village At Sherrills Ford shops and the nearby Bridgewater subdivision.
“Once they set the 150 widening, you could see things like the Publix and more coming up — all that went in,” Natalie said. “That development in that area started to take off tremendously.”
A more recent rezoning — to develop 872 acres off Molly Backbone Road into a 1,700-home development called Laurelbrook — was approved by the county over the objections of Natalie and other citizens.
Natalie said he wasn’t opposed to the development in its entirety, but he had some criticisms. Natalie said some of those questions were addressed by the developer.
“Those kinds of constructive criticisms don’t impact them economically but make the project better for the community,” he said.
Eades’ family owns 400 acres of the future Laurelbrook site, she said. She has fond memories of playing in the creek there as a child and walking the land with her family, but she is still excited for the development, she said.
She and her family caught some flack for being part of the growth, but she accepts that some people won’t like the decision. “If it’s not this development, it’s another up the road,” she said. “ People just don’t like change in general.”
With or without the community, change is happening. The population of the Sherrills Ford and Terrell area grew by 9% over nine years, to 7,695 people in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In the same period, the total population of Catawba County grew by about 3%.
With many development projects in the works, Berry expects the area to blossom as those come to fruition.
“There are many projects permitted and planned and approved, and there’s more and more on paper,” he said. “That will take decades to grow out.”
He expects spurts of growth as the widening of N.C. Highway 16 is finished and after Highway 150 is widened.
Until those projects are complete, people looking to move to Sherrills Ford are scrambling for the current available properties, Eades said. In the last few months she’s sold properties that sat for over a year, and at higher prices than she could have asked for a year ago, she said.
A normal real estate market typically has enough homes for sale to meet demand for six months if no new property goes up for sale, Eades said. Right now, Sherrills Ford has about 18 days of inventory.
Eades says the increase in demand to move to the area is battling a decrease in the number of people selling their homes. People don’t want to sell while they’re working or schooling from home. Others are hesitant to sell when buying another home to move into is so difficult, Eades said.
The lack of supply and increased demand caused the prices of homes to skyrocket, she said. Homes her clients bought less than a year ago are worth thousands more now than they were then, she said. One million-dollar property bought last summer would likely sell for at least $400,000 more now, Eades said.
The average price of a home sold in Sherrills Ford in 2019 was $381,500, according to Canopy MLS, which tracks home sales data. In 2020, the average sales price of a home was $511,300 — a 34% increase.
Eades is hoping the market slows down a little, so inventory can catch up, she said.
With an eye on the steady growth in Sherrills Ford, Catawba County is still thinking ahead. With more residents in the area, they’ll be looking for things to improve their quality of life. That’s one reason Catawba County is opening a 600-acre park in the area. The $8 million Mountain Creek Park will serve as an attraction for people outside the area and as an asset for Sherrills Ford residents, Berry said.
The county is also setting the stage to start a business park on Highway 150, where the county will entice new industry to locate. With more people in the area, jobs will be in higher demand, Berry said.
A new water and sewer district for southeastern Catawba County was approved recently, so fees paid for water and sewer in the area will go back into improving the infrastructure there.
Sherrills Ford is vastly different from what it once was, Eades said. Every so often she gets nostalgic for how it used to be — with Terrell Country Store on the corner of Sherrills Ford Road and Highway 150 and quiet roads with low traffic — but ultimately she sees the good in the growth, she said.