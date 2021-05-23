Growth in Sherrills Ford picking up

The Sherrills Ford of today is not the same one Kendra Eades grew up in.

When she drives around the area, Eades spots pieces of land once owned by family and friends now built up with homes and commercial properties. Around every curve, red dirt is turned up as construction crews lay foundations and frame buildings.

The area steadily grew for over two decades, but recent years, and especially the last six months, have shown a sharp spike in growth, Eades said. The population of the area has grown three times faster than the rest of Catawba County, and building permits are five times what they were 10 years ago.

Eades’ family is deeply rooted in the area, with property all over Sherrills Ford, she said. With so much interest in the area, the family can develop and sell property readily. Eades doesn’t expect the growth to slow down soon.

“There was consistent growth for a long time, we were already seeing growth and then, like most places, we had the dip (after the market crashed) and it was really around 2013 we got back up to where it was before,” Eades said. “And then it kept growing. Now in the last four to six months it’s taken a turn. It’s definitely ramping up.”