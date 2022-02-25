Groups will host annual Lent at Lunch series

HICKORY — The Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance and the Hickory Area Ministers will host their annual Lent at Lunch series beginning Wednesday, March 2. The worship and fellowship series began many years ago out of a desire to bring the community together across racial and denominational lines.

Worship will begin at noon each Wednesday during Lent. The host church will provide a light lunch to attendees following the service. Donations for the meal will be accepted. Services should last about 30 minutes and are ideal for those coming during their lunch hour.

Exodus Missionary Outreach United Church of Christ, 1763 Highland Ave. NE, Hickory, will serve as the host church for the first three services. Guest proclaimers include: March 2 — the Rev. Kathy Wood, co-pastor Zion United Church of Christ; March 9 — Chris Simmons – chaplain, Frye Regional Medical Center; and March 16 — the Rev. Amy Spivey, senior pastor, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.