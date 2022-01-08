Groups stir up hope, nourishment at Corner Table

NEWTON — Dec. 16 was an all-day celebration at Catawba Country Club for area women who were part of the 2021 campaigns of The Baker’s Dozen Women’s Society and Jr. Baker’s Dozen Young Women’s Society. Collectively, they raised more than $145,000 for The Corner Table’s feeding programs.
The Baker’s Dozen and Jr. Baker’s Dozen are women’s societies that bring together women who believe in making a difference. The groups empower them to act on that belief in a fulfilling and measurable way. During a nine-month campaign, each honoree raised funds to provide meals for The Corner Table’s hunger programs. Honorees were nominated by community members because of their leadership, professional success, academic success, civic achievements, and/or commitment to philanthropy.
The Baker’s Dozen Women’s Society was created in 2018. More than 73 women make up the society. Fourteen women were inducted into the society in 2021. Honorees included Angela Hunter (Conover), Angela Ledford (Conover), Beth Bechtold (Newton), Catherine Proctor (Conover), Jenny Parker (Hickory), Jenny Harris (Claremont), Lily Waters (Claremont), Maura Johnston (Newton), Michelle Ellwanger (Hickory), Dr. Shannon Sherfey (Hickory), Stephanie Kale (Newton), Tammy Wilson (Newton), Valerie Cody (Vale), and Vicki LeMaster (Morganton). The 2021 honorees raised more than $81,000.
Twenty twenty-one marked the inaugural year for the Jr. Baker’s Dozen Young Women’s Society. The Corner Table had the privilege to induct 23 young women as the initial honorees. Jr. Baker honorees included Alexa Allison (Newton-Conover High School), Alexis Reese (Hickory High School), Alyssa Drendel (University Christian High School), Anna Grace Patel (University Christian High School), Ava Hamlett (Bunker Hill High School), Caitlyn Chapman (Newton-Conover High School), Carly Roberts (North Lincoln High School), Ella Cecil (Newton-Conover High School), Emily Stanton (North Lincoln High School), Emma Edwards (University Christian High School), Hadleigh Swagger (Newton-Conover High School), Hailey Hicks (Newton-Conover High School), Isabella Tupman (Challenger Early College), Jayden Setzer (Bunker Hill High School), Kayla Leslie (North Lincoln High School), London Fidler (University Christian High School), Lydia Gerrard (University Christian High School), Mallory Watts (Bunker Hill High School), Olivia Jarman (University Christian High School), Perry Pate (Hickory Christian Academy), Providence Reed (Maiden High School), Samantha Hawn (Bunker Hill High School), and Sarah Wilson (University Christian High School). The 2021 Jr. honorees raised more than $64,000.
Accompanied by friends and family, the Bakers were celebrated during a luncheon and the Jr. Bakers were honored that evening with a dinner. Honorees were presented with a recognition award and a small gift as a token of The Corner Table’s appreciation. Beth Bechtold was named “Baker of the Year.” This award was presented to the woman who not only went over and beyond her goal, but during the campaign ended up raising the most money towards The Corner Table’s mission. Bechtold raised more than $36,000. Anna Grace Patel was named “Jr. Baker of the Year” for raising more than $18,000. Samantha Hawn was presented the “Commit to Serve” award for volunteering more than 389 hours during her Jr. Baker campaign.
Honorees raised money online and offline through friends, family, corporate sponsorships, co-workers, and individual fundraising activities including the Baker’s Dozen 5k, Ho! Ho! Hunger! Holiday Raffle, selling cheesecakes, selling masks, gift wrapping, a volleyball tournament, a concert, and more.
“On behalf of The Corner Table staff, board members, volunteers and the individuals who benefit from our services, we are so thankful for the committed women and young ladies who partnered with us, and the community who supported them during this campaign,” said Summer Jenkins, Executive Director. “It is amazing to see the accomplishments of these ladies, the growth of confidence these young ladies gained, and to witness others being a part of something bigger than themselves. Being a part of one of these societies is not your typical experience, not only do you raise vital funding for our programs, but you make friendships that will last a lifetime.”
The Corner Table is currently accepting nominations for the Baker’s Dozen Women’s Society and the Jr. Baker’s Dozen Young Women’s Society for 2022. Nominations are due by Feb. 28. For additional information, or to nominate, visit thecornertable.org or contact Summer Jenkins at sjenkins@thecornertable.org or 828-464-0355.