Groups stir up hope, nourishment at Corner Table

“On behalf of The Corner Table staff, board members, volunteers and the individuals who benefit from our services, we are so thankful for the committed women and young ladies who partnered with us, and the community who supported them during this campaign,” said Summer Jenkins, Executive Director. “It is amazing to see the accomplishments of these ladies, the growth of confidence these young ladies gained, and to witness others being a part of something bigger than themselves. Being a part of one of these societies is not your typical experience, not only do you raise vital funding for our programs, but you make friendships that will last a lifetime.”