Group's presentation to focus on shop safety

HICKORY — A presentation on shop safety will highlight the program on Saturday at the Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club meeting. The group will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop, 856 21st St. Drive SE, Hickory. Meetings are open to the public.

Jim Earl, board member and club program director, will coordinate and lead a program on shop safety. The program will feature individual members discussing unsafe things they have done in woodcrafting and advice on preventative measures to ensure safety.

Members and visitors should also enjoy the portion of the program in which members and guests show and discuss their completed woodworking projects.

All will have an opportunity to offer comments and ask questions about presentations, items shown, and other topics.

The meeting will include a raffle of items funded by the club and donated items.

The club consists of about 70 Hickory-area woodworkers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals.

The club usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at the Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop in Hickory. The exceptions are an annual offsite picnic, the October Klingspor’s Woodworking Extravaganza, and a combined November/December meeting.

For more information, call 828-855-4941.