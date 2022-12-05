Group's accomplishments recognized at celebration

NEWTON — On Thursday, Dec. 1, The Corner Table gathered with friends and families at Catawba Country Club to celebrate the accomplishments of The Baker’s Dozen Women’s Society 2022 honorees raising more than $27,000.

The Baker’s Dozen is a women’s society that brings together the community’s most dynamic and inspiring women — women who believe in making a difference — and empowers them to act on that belief in a fulfilling and measurable way.

During a nine-month campaign, each honoree raised funds for The Corner Table. Honorees were nominated by community members because of their professional success, civic achievements and/or commitment to philanthropy. Six women were inducted into the society this year. Honorees included Tara Brackett (Claremont), Shanna Bryant (Troutman), Alyson Mains (Conover), Deborah Miller (Newton), Jennifer Nelson (Newton), and Michelle Reese (Granite Falls).

During the luncheon, each honoree was presented with a recognition award. Shanna Bryant was named Baker of the Year. This award was presented to the woman who not only went over and beyond her goal, but during the campaign ended up raising the most money towards The Corner Table’s mission. Bryant raised more than $4,000.

Honorees raised money online and offline through friends, family, corporate sponsorships, co-workers, and individual fundraising activities/events.

“On behalf of The Corner Table staff, board members, volunteers and recipients of those who utilize our programs, we are so thankful for the committed women who partnered with us, and the community who supported them during this campaign,” said Summer Jenkins, Executive Director.

The Corner Table is currently accepting nominations for the Baker’s Dozen Women’s Society for 2023. Nominations are due by February 2023. For additional information, or to nominate, visit thecornertable.org or contact Summer Jenkins at sjenkins@thecornertable.org or 828-464-0355.

The Corner Table provides meals with compassion, respect, and dignity to those in the community affected by hunger. The Corner Table provides meals to the less fortunate through means of a community kitchen, bag lunches, frozen meals, and weekend food bags for students.