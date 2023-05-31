Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HICKORY — On Saturday, June 10, at 10 a.m., members of the Catawba Lager & Ale Sampling Society (CLASS) will board a large bus equipped with a bathroom parked at Advantage Beer & Wine Supplies, U.S. 70 west, and head uphill. The day will be spent visiting breweries, mostly in the Asheville-west region of North Carolina.

The group's first stop will be at Hillman Beer in Old Fort, which along with its superb beers features an appetizing array of sandwiches and entrees for early lunch.

After lunch and a visit to nearby Whaley Farm Brewery, the group's professional, non-drinking bus driver will take participants up the mountain for stops at Whistle Hops Brewing and Turgua Brewing (both in Fairview); Oskar Blues Brewery (Brevard); Ecusta Brewing (Pisgah Forest) and Sweeten Creek Brewing (Asheville) with food truck provisions available at many.

The bus is scheduled to arrive back at Advantage at 10 p.m., but it could be a little later.

Tickets are available at classbeer.org. More information is available at wrayb@bellsouth.net and me@tompfaff.com .