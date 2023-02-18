HICKORY — The Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance will host a Black history worship service on Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. at Morning Star First Baptist Church, 126 Fourth Ave. SW in Hickory.

The speaker will be the Rev. Reggie Longcrier, founding senior pastor of Exodus Missionary Outreach United Church of Christ and executive director of United Way agency Exodus Homes.

The Hickory Area Community Choir will sing to the glory of God under the direction of Minister of Music Tiffany Gray-Napier. Longcrier will bring a powerful message about important events in Black history, and bring those lessons forward to reveal their relevance in today's world with the issues we face now.

For more information contact Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance president the Rev. Antonio Logan at 828-302-9991 or fbchickory@gmail.com, or the Rev. Reggie Longcrier at 828-962-8195 or revlongcrier@exodushomes.org.