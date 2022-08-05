Group seeks proposals for downtown Newton mural

NEWTON — The Newton Public Art Commission, with support from the City of Newton, seeks proposals from artists for an outdoor public mural.

The commission envisions the mural as a piece of public art that welcomes visitors and celebrates Newton’s unique place in American history. The project site is the southern wall of the building at 29 East A St. The artwork will serve as the backdrop for the recently renovated Yount Park, which is downtown Newton’s newest venue for live performances and community gatherings.

The commission is especially interested in receiving proposals that compliment Newton’s visual landmarks, and create excitement and beauty for the community. The artwork is envisioned as a piece that welcomes visitors to Newton and encourages renewed civic pride among residents. Artwork should be representative of this diverse community. The high-traffic location provides an expansive venue for public art visible to car traffic and pedestrians.

The Commission is interested in receiving proposals from artists with a range of experiences and skillsets. Local artists, artists with North Carolina connections, national, and international artists are encouraged to apply. Proposals from visual artists with limited or no experience in public art are also welcome.

Artists will be selected based on quality and strength of past work as demonstrated in submitted materials; demonstrated knowledge in creating public artwork; and demonstrated ability to create a unique and engaging artwork appropriate in concept, materials, and scale for this project.

Proposals will be accepted until 5 p.m. Aug. 31.

Artists can find detailed information about the project and the necessary information to submit their proposals at www.newtonart.org/murals or by contacting Alex Frick at africk@newtonnc.gov or 828-695-4266.