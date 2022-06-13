Group seeks nominations for Yard of the Month honor

NEWTON — Do you or someone you know have a yard that deserves recognition? The Newton Appearance Commission invites you to nominate that special yard for the Yard of the Month honor.

The commission will choose one yard to receive the Yard of the Month honor each month from June through August. Selection will be based on attractive, well-maintained landscaping and overall aesthetics.

A certificate will be presented to the homeowner selected each month. Winners will also be presented with a Yard of the Month sign to display in their yard that month. The winners and their yards will be featured on Newton’s website and social media pages, and in the citywide newsletter.

Nomination forms are available at www.newtonnc.gov/yardofthemonth and in the lobby at Newton City Hall, 401 North Main Ave. For more information, email Karen Collins, Appearance Commission member, at appearancecommission@yahoo.com.

About the Newton Appearance Commission: The Newton Appearance Commission makes a careful study of the visual problems and needs of the city and the area comprising the extra-territorial jurisdiction of the city. The commission makes plans and carries out any programs that will enhance and improve the visual quality and aesthetic characteristics of the city. Members are appointed by Newton City Council.