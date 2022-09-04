Group offers support for those grieving a loss by suicide

NEWTON — Grief after losing a loved one by suicide is profoundly challenging and complex. Being with others who have experienced a similar loss can offer comfort, encouragement and practical coping techniques to navigate this challenging time.

That’s why Carolina Caring is offering an eight-week Loss by Suicide online support group beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The group will continue to meet every Wednesday in September and October, and will serve as a safe, compassionate place for healing.

This virtual group will meet via Zoom, but space is limited and registration is required. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org .