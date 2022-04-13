Group invites people to share Easter together

HICKORY — Foothills Faith and Friendship, a Hickory-based young adult Christian group, invites western North Carolina young adults — and all people — to share the Easter holiday together on April 16, starting at 5 p.m. at a home location in Hickory.

The group welcomes the public to a gathering that will include shared food and faith-based fellowship.

Started in 2019 as a social ministry for young adults in the community to share faith and friendship, the group has grown to include all people who want to make new friends or share in the company of others — especially during holidays.

Group founder Aaron Kohrs says, “This ministry — simple friendship — is so important and we give everyone the opportunity to partake in fulfilling, faith-based human relationships. Young adults, college students, middle-aged people, and seniors have all made friends in our group. Our new group leader Quintin Knight has big plans for Foothills Faith and Friendship."

People of all ages and faiths are welcome to attend on Saturday, April 16, at 5 p.m. Call or text 828-578-2732 or e-mail aakohrs121@yahoo.com for the address of the event location. Find the group at Facebook.com/HickoryChristianYA. The group is sponsored by St. Aloysius Catholic, Corinth Reformed, and Episcopal Church of the Ascension.