Group invites community to Christmas Eve gathering

HICKORY — Foothills Faith and Friendship, a Hickory-based young adult Christian group, invites the community to gather on Christmas Eve from 2-4 p.m. at a Hickory home.

Started as a young adult social community to provide faith-based fellowship to young adults in western North Carolina, the group has expanded to include all ages and people.

Says group leader Quintin Knight, “Last year we had such success with our Christmas gathering, we decided to do it again. People who were alone for the holidays got a warm meal and friends who hadn’t talked since grade school connected. All are welcome!”

The event will feature free food, a place to make new friends, and a short scripture discussion prefaced by prayer. Everyone is welcome to share the holiday, from 2-4 p.m. on Dec. 24, at a group member’s home.

To register to attend, contact aakohrs121@yahoo.com or 828-578-2732 for the event’s location. Information about the group is also available at Facebook.com/HickoryChristianYA. The group is sponsored by local churches St. Aloysius, Corinth Reformed, and Episcopal Church of the Ascension.

