Group hosts online talk by the Rev. William J. Barber II

HICKORY — The Catawba County Truth & Reconciliation Committee invites the public to attend a Facebook live talk by the Rev. William J. Barber II on Saturday, Feb. 27, at 1 p.m. The event will be streamed live on their page at Facebook.com/CCTandRC.
Barber is the president and senior lecturer of Repairers of the Breach, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call For Moral Revival, bishop with The Fellowship of Affirming Ministries, visiting professor at Union Theological Seminary, pastor of Greenleaf Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Goldsboro, and the author of four books.
Barber is also the architect of the Moral Movement, which began with weekly Moral Monday protests at the North Carolina General Assembly in 2013 and relaunched in August 2020 under the banner of the Poor People’s Campaign. Barber has given keynote addresses at hundreds of national and state conferences, including the 2016 Democratic National Convention. On Jan. 21, he delivered the homily for the 59th Inaugural Prayer Service for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Formed last summer to advocate for the permanent removal of the Catawba County Confederate monument, the Catawba County Truth & Reconciliation Committee is an all-volunteer group of concerned citizens in Catawba County whose mission is "to unify, heal, honor truth, contextualize our history, and uplift and empower marginalized voices." In July of 2020, the group formally requested that the Catawba County Commission establish a legal and orderly process which will lead to the permanent removal of the Confederate monument on public property in Newton. Supporters have spoken during public comments at every Catawba County Commission meeting since their request was submitted, but commissioners have not taken any action on the issue.
“Removing monuments to the lie of white supremacy is an important step,” wrote Barber and Bernice King last year (The Guardian, 2020), “but a shared future depends on redistributing power and resources so that every American, no matter their race, income, geography or immigration status, has access to health care, public education, affordable housing, a living wage, clean water and a livable planet.”
Catawba County NAACP President Jerry McCombs, a founder of the Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee, said his group is honored to have Barber speak directly to the local community on these pressing issues and next steps to create a more perfect union with justice for all.