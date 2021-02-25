Group hosts online talk by the Rev. William J. Barber II

HICKORY — The Catawba County Truth & Reconciliation Committee invites the public to attend a Facebook live talk by the Rev. William J. Barber II on Saturday, Feb. 27, at 1 p.m. The event will be streamed live on their page at Facebook.com/CCTandRC.

Barber is the president and senior lecturer of Repairers of the Breach, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call For Moral Revival, bishop with The Fellowship of Affirming Ministries, visiting professor at Union Theological Seminary, pastor of Greenleaf Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Goldsboro, and the author of four books.

Barber is also the architect of the Moral Movement, which began with weekly Moral Monday protests at the North Carolina General Assembly in 2013 and relaunched in August 2020 under the banner of the Poor People’s Campaign. Barber has given keynote addresses at hundreds of national and state conferences, including the 2016 Democratic National Convention. On Jan. 21, he delivered the homily for the 59th Inaugural Prayer Service for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.