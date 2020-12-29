 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Group holds outreach events in community
0 comments

Group holds outreach events in community

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Members of the Democratic Women of Catawba County recently held their first winter community outreach event of the season.

"Cold Weather in Catawba County" included 300 give-away bags containing hats, gloves, socks, masks and hot cocoa for men, women and children. Additionally, snacks and toys for girls and boys were available for families to select during the East Newton holiday parade Dec. 19.

DWCC also delivered 150 give-away bags to Brown Penn Recreation Center for distribution in the Ridgeview community and bags to The Corner Table.

DWCC has plans to collect canned goods in its next community outreach “Cold Weather in Catawba County” events in January and February. Thanks to the generosity of DWCC members and others, the organization can support friends and neighbors in need.

More information is available at ​www.demwomen.com​ and on the DWCC Facebook page.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert