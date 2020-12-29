Group holds outreach events in community

HICKORY — Members of the Democratic Women of Catawba County recently held their first winter community outreach event of the season.

"Cold Weather in Catawba County" included 300 give-away bags containing hats, gloves, socks, masks and hot cocoa for men, women and children. Additionally, snacks and toys for girls and boys were available for families to select during the East Newton holiday parade Dec. 19.

DWCC also delivered 150 give-away bags to Brown Penn Recreation Center for distribution in the Ridgeview community and bags to The Corner Table.

DWCC has plans to collect canned goods in its next community outreach “Cold Weather in Catawba County” events in January and February. Thanks to the generosity of DWCC members and others, the organization can support friends and neighbors in need.

More information is available at ​www.demwomen.com​ and on the DWCC Facebook page.