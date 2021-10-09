Group creates gifts with love

HICKORY — While it might not go over well for many people, a group of women at First Presbyterian Church in Hickory proudly bears the name of Knitwits & Happy Hookers.

Every Tuesday from 12:30-2 p.m., women of all ages can be found knitting and crocheting in the church’s parlor.

The group mainly focuses on making prayer shawls to be given to comfort members of the church and community. They will make scarves to go into the Christmas stockings that the church provides for The Salvation Army this year.

The women are proud of a current project to make prayer squares to be given to Carolina Caring for children in the area who are suffering from serious illnesses. The group has dedicated this project to two children in the congregation who have recently undergone treatment for cancer.

While they work, the Knitwits & Happy Hookers do a weekly devotional from a book called “Contemplative Knitting.”

They are encouraged to pray about those who will receive the items while they knit, and they feel that the shawls, squares and scarves are truly made with love.

For more information on the Knitwits & Happy Hookers or other programs at First Presbyterian Church, visit hickoryfpc.org.