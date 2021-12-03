Group conducts Invisible Angels Shoe Drive

HICKORY — Volunteer Outreach In Community Efforts (VOICE) is conducting a winter Invisible Angels Shoe Drive until Dec. 29.
The event is designed to collect new, comfortable shoes for homeless men and women.
Sought are new sneakers for women (sizes 7-10) and for men (sizes 7-13).
To participate, buy shoes and drop them off at the Catawba County United Way, the YMCA of Catawba Valley or Brown's Storage of Bethlehem. Or you can get a tag from the Angel Tree at the Hickory Museum of Art with shoe size and return it with the shoes.
