 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Group conducts Invisible Angels Shoe Drive
0 Comments

Group conducts Invisible Angels Shoe Drive

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Volunteer Outreach In Community Efforts (VOICE) is conducting a winter Invisible Angels Shoe Drive until Dec. 29.

The event is designed to collect new, comfortable shoes for homeless men and women.

Sought are new sneakers for women (sizes 7-10) and for men (sizes 7-13).

To participate, buy shoes and drop them off at the Catawba County United Way, the YMCA of Catawba Valley or Brown's Storage of Bethlehem. Or you can get a tag from the Angel Tree at the Hickory Museum of Art with shoe size and return it with the shoes.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tweed proving itself as a sustainable fabric in high demand

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert