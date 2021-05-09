Ground broken on Emergency Department expansion

“Catawba Valley Health System’s hallmark has been to deliver compassionate care with innovative technology and processes,” said Beard. “As our community has placed a greater amount of trust in us than ever before to deliver that care, we’ve committed to continually grow in space and technology to provide best practices in every phase of our health system.”

Beard added that the new construction will allow for what is called a “vertical care” concept. This allows for ambulatory patients to be treated without taking needed beds from emergency patients. It incorporates rooms requiring less space than traditional rooms so that more patients can be treated and wait times can be reduced.

“A great deal of research by our leadership, medical staff, Emergency personnel and industry experts revealed a more efficient way to treat patients without sacrificing quality of care,” he explained. “The resulting expansion will reflect how the most efficient organizations operate. Especially in light of lessons learned from the COVID pandemic, we’re proud to adapt and grow as our community needs grow as well.”

Perkins Eastman are architects for the project and engineering is led by Charlotte Engineers.