Ground broken for new fire station in Catawba

CATAWBA — The Catawba Volunteer Fire Department Inc. held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 20, for a new fire station at 5715 Hudson Chapel Road near the intersection of Rhyne Road in Catawba.

The new facility, which is scheduled to be in service in November 2023, will be a 13,000-square-foot fire station and will house bunk rooms, showers, kitchen, community/training room, offices, conference room and storage/supply rooms. The apparatus bay will consist of four pull-through bays and will also have storage, gear room, tool/work room and be used for training.

Board members of the Catawba VFD Inc. and Catawba County commissioners (current and former) attended and participated in the groundbreaking ceremony.

Fire Chief Donald Robinson said construction of the new station was a long time in coming and thanked the VFD board members and county commissioners for their support that will help serve and improve our community.

“The location picked for the new fire station will allow 122 of 124 parcels of property to be within our 5-mile ISO rated insurance district giving the citizens equal fire protection," Robinson said.

The design-build team for the new fire station is Denver-based Denver Construction Company, and Campbell Architect firm in Conover.

Robinson thanked all of the special guests and citizens who attended the ceremony, saying that this station would have a positive impact on the community for years to come.