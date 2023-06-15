Katherine Grimes, a member of the English faculty at Ferrum College in Virginia, has been named the first recipient of a new faculty award named for a former trustee. The Sam Lionberger Jr. Trustee Award was presented to Grimes at the college’s recent Awards Convocation.

In the award letter to Grimes, board of trustees chair Scott Showalter wrote, “You represent the essence of being a positive role model, teacher, scholar, and collaborator, not only for our students, but for your colleagues and community as well.” The award is accompanied by a monetary gift. Lionberger, a general contractor in Roanoke, Va., is trustee emeritus and a former board chair.

Abigail McGovern, a 2023 graduate of Ferrum’s English program and editor-in-chief of Chrysalis, the college’s literary and arts magazine, says Grimes “really fights for students, and makes sure that all of us feel cared about and know that our experiences matter. A lot of college experiences are new, so it’s easy for students to feel alone. [S]he helps students know that they’re not.” McGovern says that when she entered Ferrum, she was “really shy and unsure” of herself but that Grimes helped her find confidence and explore new experiences.

“I always felt pushed by her to be the best version of myself, and if it weren’t for her support, there are a lot of things I would never have done while in undergrad. I’ll always be grateful for how much she believes in me,” McGovern says.

Grimes graduated from Newton-Conover High School and earned a B.A. summa cum laude in English and psychology from Catawba College. She earned her M.A. in English from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her Ph.D. from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Her parents are Edith Bevan Grimes and the late Rev. Van D. Grimes of Conover.