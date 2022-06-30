Grieving parents group will meet online

NEWTON — For many who have lost a child, their overwhelming sadness is made more intense by feeling alone in their grief. That’s why Carolina Caring is hosting Linking Hearts, a caring and supportive space for parents to come together for empathy, understanding and hope.
This grief support group will be held virtually on Zoom. It begins on Thursday, July 7, from 7-8:30 p.m., and will continue to meet the first Thursday of every month thereafter. Registration is required. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.