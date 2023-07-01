BETHLEHEM — GriefShare is returning to Bethlehem Baptist beginning Sunday, Aug. 6, and continuing until Oct. 29.

A GriefShare support group is a safe, welcoming place where people understand the difficult emotions of grief. Through this 13-week group, you’ll discover what to expect in the days ahead and what’s “normal” in grief.

Since there are no neat, orderly stages of grief, you’ll learn helpful ways of coping with grief, in all its unpredictability, and gain solid support each step of the way. Cost is $15 for the workbook.

For more information regarding this outreach ministry, call Leisa Bentley at 828-234-5822 or email leisabentley@charter.net.

Register online at https://www.griefshare.org/leaderzone/my/groups/166206