Grief support group to meet at restaurant

HICKORY — Grief can be a lonely experience. Anyone in the community who has lost a loved one is encouraged to grab a cup of coffee and join Carolina Caring’s Good Mourning Coffee Break, an informal time of sharing and connecting with others who have also lost a loved one.
The group’s next session will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 9-10 a. m. at Hickory Bread Café located at 1756 Catawba Valley Blvd. SE in Hickory. The group will continue to meet every second and fourth Wednesday. Masks are required. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.
