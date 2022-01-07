 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grief support group to meet at restaurant
0 Comments

Grief support group to meet at restaurant

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Grief can be a lonely experience. Anyone in the community who has lost a loved one is encouraged to grab a cup of coffee and join Carolina Caring’s Good Mourning Coffee Break, an informal time of sharing and connecting with others who have also lost a loved one. 

The group’s next session will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 9-10 a. m. at Hickory Bread Café located at 1756 Catawba Valley Blvd. SE in Hickory. The group will continue to meet every second and fourth Wednesday. Masks are required. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The Biden plan for electric vehicles

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert