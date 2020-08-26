Greenway to host Ridership Appreciation Day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Greenway Public Transportation will host its annual “Ridership Appreciation Day” on Friday at the Hickory Transit Center as a conclusion to the summer program “Passport to Adventure."

Ridership Appreciation Day is an annual celebration for the public transit authority to thank riders and customers of public transit for choosing Greenway.

PDQ of Hickory will have free meal coupons at the Hickory Transit Center located at 285 First Ave., SW, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday.

There will be Greenway-sponsored prizes and snacks in addition to complimentary copies of a local magazine that recently featured Greenway.

As Greenway will soon begin a public input process to consider bus route changes for the Catawba Fixed Route in 2021, there will be surveys for riders to complete at the Transit Center. All are welcome and the event is open to the public.

Says Greenway Mobility Manager Aaron Kohrs, “Greenway is a company that is committed to high-quality customer service so we know it’s important to appreciate those who choose public transit. We will be very active in the Catawba community this next year as potential route changes are considered based on your input. Get involved and get on board."

Greenway’s “Passport to Adventure” 2020 aimed to engage the public on transit and included digital program offerings like a community calendar with closest bus stop and poetry on board. Greenway provides fixed route service in Catawba County and transportation across the area in Burke, Caldwell and Alexander counties. More information about Greenway can be found at mygreenway.org or by calling 828-465-7634.