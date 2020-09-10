Greenway seeks community input for possible Catawba route changes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Greenway Public Transportation is seeking public input on plans to make changes to its routes in Catawba County.

The public transportation describes the initiative as “the first potential major system overhaul in at least ten years” in a press release. Greenway also serves Burke, Caldwell and Alexander counties.

Members of the public will be able to see and express their preference regarding the plans, which will be put in place in the summer of 2021, according to the release.

The organization will also get input from nonprofits, businesses, local governments and other community leaders.

Those interested in giving input can call Greenway Mobility Manager Aaron Kohrs at 828-465-7640 or email him at akohrs@wprta.org.

A survey is also available online by visiting mygreenway.org and clicking the “Catawba Re-Route 2021” link on the homepage.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

