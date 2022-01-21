Greenway rolls out four new buses at a pricetag of more than $2 million

Four new, $500,000 buses were rolled out by Greenway Public Transportation on Thursday at the Hickory Metro Convention Center.

The buses will replace some of Greenway’s 16-year-old buses, Kim Angel, executive director at Greenway Public Transportation, said.

The new buses can seat up to 32 passengers. Angel said passengers will have a quieter ride and improved accessibility when boarding because of the lower step height and a wider door width.

Some of the upgrades include USB charging ports located under the passenger seats, larger windows, a clear overhead view through a tempered glass roof hatch and new ergonomically designed seats that are comfortable and easy to clean and sanitize.

The new buses will be used on the Hickory, Newton and Conover fixed route service that operates Monday through Saturday, Angel said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Safety features on the new Greenway buses include 11 interior and exterior cameras, and a barrier surrounding the driver’s seat.

Kim Sadler, operations supervisor at Greenway, pointed out an additional safety feature. The bus cannot move unless the doors are closed.