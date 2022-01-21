Greenway rolls out four new buses at a pricetag of more than $2 million

Four new, $500,000 buses were rolled out by Greenway Public Transportation on Thursday at the Hickory Metro Convention Center.
The buses will replace some of Greenway’s 16-year-old buses, Kim Angel, executive director at Greenway Public Transportation, said.
The new buses can seat up to 32 passengers. Angel said passengers will have a quieter ride and improved accessibility when boarding because of the lower step height and a wider door width.
Some of the upgrades include USB charging ports located under the passenger seats, larger windows, a clear overhead view through a tempered glass roof hatch and new ergonomically designed seats that are comfortable and easy to clean and sanitize.
The new buses will be used on the Hickory, Newton and Conover fixed route service that operates Monday through Saturday, Angel said.
Safety features on the new Greenway buses include 11 interior and exterior cameras, and a barrier surrounding the driver’s seat.
Kim Sadler, operations supervisor at Greenway, pointed out an additional safety feature. The bus cannot move unless the doors are closed.
Each of the buses cost $513,000 with the majority of the cost covered by federal grant funds, according to Angel. The rest of the cost was covered by the cities of Hickory, Newton and Conover.
Sadler said drivers are being trained to drive the new buses, and Greenway hopes to have them on the road in the next week.
“Our goal is to provide our customers with a safe, comfortable, and reliable experience so they will continue using public transportation,” Angel said.
Angel added that they hope to add one more new bus of the same model sometime this year. “The exterior has a new, more sleek design than the old buses,” Angel said.
The event was dedicated to Tarell Gwynn, who worked for Greenway for 19 years, Sadler said. Gwynn died on Jan. 15.
“(Gwynn) had been with Greenway from the beginning,” Angel said. “She was a fantastic person, and anybody on this staff, you mention Tarell’s name to would have something positive to say about her.”