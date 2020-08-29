 Skip to main content
Greenway Public transportation receives $5.5 million in federal grants
Greenway Public transportation receives $5.5 million in federal grants

Greenway

Greenway Public Transportation has received $5.5 million in federal grants to help with COVID-19 costs. 

 ROBERT C. REED/RECORD

Greenway Public Transportation has received more than $5 million in COVID-19 related federal grant funding.

The money included $5.5 million in funding from the CARES Act from grant programs intended to help transportation systems that operate in urban and rural areas, Greenway Executive Director Camille Sterling said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in revenue losses for Greenway. From February to June of this year, Greenway’s contract revenue was down more than $250,000 and fees from riders were down nearly $57,000 from the same period the previous year.

Steling said the funds could be used for things like cleaning of buses, maintenance costs and employee salaries.

Greenway has made a number of changes in light of the pandemic. The changes include more frequent cleaning of vehicles, requiring drivers and passengers to wear masks and limiting occupancy of vehicles.

Sterling said the funds could be used for expenses over the next three years.

“During the pandemic, the essential and caring staff at Greenway Public Transportation continues to provide excellent customer service and passenger transportation on the front line,” Sterling said.

