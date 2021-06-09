Greenway offers Passport to Adventure program

HICKORY — The public and specifically area schoolchildren are invited to participate in Greenway Public Transportation’s annual “Passport to Adventure 2021: Back on Board with Learning," a summer program that encourages local learning and usage of public transit.

Because of the pandemic, Greenway understands many students have faced challenges in their schooling. Therefore, now through August, Greenway will offer the following:

• Online guide to local learning centers’ summer offerings and children’s resources, including digital links to literacy and other educational programs

• Learning center guide to local libraries, museums, and other places of learning along each of our bus routes in Catawba and Burke counties; Taylorsville

• Summer learning pass: included in the digital guide above, the summer learning pass gives students fare-free access to local learning centers along our bus routes in Catawba and Burke counties, as well as the town of Taylorsville; show the summer pass page to a bus driver for a free ride to libraries, museums