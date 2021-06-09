Greenway offers Passport to Adventure program

HICKORY — The public and specifically area schoolchildren are invited to participate in Greenway Public Transportation’s annual “Passport to Adventure 2021: Back on Board with Learning," a summer program that encourages local learning and usage of public transit.
Because of the pandemic, Greenway understands many students have faced challenges in their schooling. Therefore, now through August, Greenway will offer the following:
• Online guide to local learning centers’ summer offerings and children’s resources, including digital links to literacy and other educational programs
• Learning center guide to local libraries, museums, and other places of learning along each of our bus routes in Catawba and Burke counties; Taylorsville
• Summer learning pass: included in the digital guide above, the summer learning pass gives students fare-free access to local learning centers along our bus routes in Catawba and Burke counties, as well as the town of Taylorsville; show the summer pass page to a bus driver for a free ride to libraries, museums
Says Greenway Mobility Manager Aaron Kohrs, “Greenway is committed to serving our community’s needs. We are living in extraordinary times and have tailored our summer program so that those who have missed learning opportunities this past year can access their local learning centers and digital resources free-of-charge and with click-button ease. Be safe and learn via Passport to Adventure 2021."
For information or to access the summer learning guide and ride pass, please ee www.mygreenway.org, e-mail akohrs@wprta.org, or call 828-465-7640. Greenway Public Transportation has served the area with transportation since 2008.