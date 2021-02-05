 Skip to main content
Greenway offering free rides to get COVID-19 vaccine
Greenway offering free rides to get COVID-19 vaccine

The Pentagon will deploy troops to assist getting Americans vaccinated against COVID-19, the White House said Friday.

Greenway Public Transportation is offering free rides to vaccine sites in Catawba, Alexander, Burke and Caldwell counties.

Residents in all these counties will be able to request van service to the vaccine locations, according to a Greenway release.

Greenway will also be offering drop-offs on its fixed routes in Catawba County and its flex routes in Alexander and Burke counties.

With flex routes, arrangements can be made for stops within three-fourths of a mile from the regular route by calling the scheduling office, according to the release.

For more information, call the scheduling office at 828-464-9444 and the dispatch office at 828-465-7634. Some information is also available at Greenway’s website, www.mygreenway.org. ​

Case count

Catawba County reported 159 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and two new deaths, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The county has seen 16,015 total cases of COVID-19. There have been 256 county residents who have died.

There are 93 residents hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide, 5,547 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, putting the state total at 787,349, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 2,523 people hospitalized with the virus and 9,841 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

159 new cases

16,015 total cases

93 hospitalized

256 deaths

14,704 recovered

14,443 vaccinated

Burke County

50 new cases

8,835 total cases

10 hospitalized

121 deaths

7,675 recovered

9,264 vaccinated

Caldwell County

25 new cases

8,070 total cases

27 hospitalized

119 deaths

5,136 recovered

9,334 vaccinated

Alexander County

5 new cases

3,608 total cases

13 hospitalized

65 deaths

1,945 recovered

2,937 vaccinated

North Carolina

5,547 new cases

787,349 total cases

2,523 hospitalized

9,841 deaths

683,697 recovered

937,643 vaccinated

Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Thursday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

Eligible people can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or calling 828-695-6650.

