Greenway offering free rides to get COVID-19 vaccine

The Pentagon will deploy troops to assist getting Americans vaccinated against COVID-19, the White House said Friday.

Greenway Public Transportation is offering free rides to vaccine sites in Catawba, Alexander, Burke and Caldwell counties.

Residents in all these counties will be able to request van service to the vaccine locations, according to a Greenway release.

Greenway will also be offering drop-offs on its fixed routes in Catawba County and its flex routes in Alexander and Burke counties.

With flex routes, arrangements can be made for stops within three-fourths of a mile from the regular route by calling the scheduling office, according to the release.

For more information, call the scheduling office at 828-464-9444 and the dispatch office at 828-465-7634. Some information is also available at Greenway’s website, www.mygreenway.org. ​

Case count

Catawba County reported 159 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and two new deaths, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The county has seen 16,015 total cases of COVID-19. There have been 256 county residents who have died.

There are 93 residents hospitalized with the virus.