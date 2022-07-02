Greenway makes changes to its current bus routes

HICKORY — Beginning Tuesday, Greenway Public Transportation will begin what has been called “Catawba Re-Route," a community-led bus system redesign that includes greater flexibility for riders, additional stop locations, and decreased ride time for some riders.

This will be the most significant change made to the Conover-Hickory-Newton routes in more than 10 years. Assistance was provided to Greenway by Western Piedmont Council of Governments to develop both cost-neutral and cost-enhanced scenarios to address community and rider requests. Riders provided information through surveys. Survey results and other comments were incorporated into the final route design.

Greenway had planned to restore full operating hours with the redesign launch. This plan restored route operations to pre-COVID, longer, operating times. However, due to continued shortage of drivers, the schedule will remain on the current “Saturday” schedule which operates 8:45 a.m. to 5:20 p.m. The service will continue to run Monday through Saturday except for some holiday closings.

Overview of changes

Route 1 – West Hickory

New two-way service on South Center Street SW with new stops that include Hickory Neighborhood Market, business and residential locations along Fourth Street Drive SW as well as the Lodge at Hickory apartments.

Route 2 – 127 / Springs Road

No significant changes to this route. New stop locations were added at Catawba Science Center and Cooperative Christian Ministries.

Routes 3 and 4 – Newton

Decreased route time (from two hours to one hour) will allow more frequent service near downtown, including to destinations such as Hickory Soup Kitchen and The Salvation Army. This route has been extended along Lenoir-Rhyne Boulevard, continuing past Ninth Avenue SE to U.S. 70. Stop locations added on this route include Goodwill locations on Lenoir-Rhyne Boulevard and Conover Boulevard as well as the Newton Walmart Neighborhood Market. The ride time remains the same between downtown Hickory and the Hickory Walmart Supercenter. The ride time to Newton will be shorter.

Routes 5 and 6 – Conover

Changes add U.S. 70 in place of both Tate Boulevard and Highland Avenue. This provides a faster overall ride and more trips to the Hickory Walmart Supercenter. Prior service on Tate Boulevard and Springs Road is replaced by the new Route 7.

Route 7 – Springs Road / 127

This new route operates every two hours. Route 7 travels East on Tate Boulevard to McDonald Parkway and Springs Road. Stops at the VA Clinic and Greystone Eye will be served before the route continues to Springs Road. This route will now provide two-way service along N.C. 127 in the Viewmont area.

Information and maps as well as bus stop finder information can be found at mygreenway.org

Contact Greenway Public Transportation at 828-464-9444 or by e-mail at scheduling@wprta.org .