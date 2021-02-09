Greenway asks for public input on new routes in Catawba County

Greenway Public Transportation has proposed revamped routes in Catawba County and is asking for public input on the changes.

Greenway began the process of updating its routes last year, an effort the organization described as the first major changes to its routes in more than a decade.

A recent press release from Greenway outlined the proposed alterations.

One of the most significant changes is the addition of two new routes.

Route 7 would provide a loop going east down Tate Boulevard and would proceed north, providing service to the Veteran Affairs office, Springs Road, Catawba Ridge area and Publix grocery store before heading south down N.C. 127 back to the bus station.

This route will cover some territory that is currently part of Routes 5 and 6.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Route 8 would be created from part of what is now Route 1.

Route 1 runs in west Hickory and serves sites east and west of U.S. 321 including the Ridgeview Library, West Hickory and Westmont senior centers and Hilltop Apartments.

Under the proposed changes, Route 1 would primarily cover sites west of U.S. 321, including the West Hickory Senior Center and Hilltop.