Greenway asks for public input on new routes in Catawba County

Greenway Public Transportation has proposed revamped routes in Catawba County and is asking for public input on the changes.
Greenway began the process of updating its routes last year, an effort the organization described as the first major changes to its routes in more than a decade.
A recent press release from Greenway outlined the proposed alterations.
One of the most significant changes is the addition of two new routes.
Route 7 would provide a loop going east down Tate Boulevard and would proceed north, providing service to the Veteran Affairs office, Springs Road, Catawba Ridge area and Publix grocery store before heading south down N.C. 127 back to the bus station.
This route will cover some territory that is currently part of Routes 5 and 6.
Route 8 would be created from part of what is now Route 1.
Route 1 runs in west Hickory and serves sites east and west of U.S. 321 including the Ridgeview Library, West Hickory and Westmont senior centers and Hilltop Apartments.
Under the proposed changes, Route 1 would primarily cover sites west of U.S. 321, including the West Hickory Senior Center and Hilltop.
The new Route 8 would make stops east of U.S. 321 like the Ridgeview Library and Westmont Senior Center.
Other existing routes would be modified as well, including the addition of stops in places like the shopping district along U.S. 70.
The stop at the Canova Shopping Center in Conover would be eliminated, though a bus route would still run near the shopping center.
The survey on the changes will be open through March 20.
The Greenway Board of Directors will have to approve any route changes, according to the release. Once approved, route changes would go into effect this summer.
