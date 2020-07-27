Green Room names scholarship recipients

NEWTON — The Green Room Community Theatre announced the recipients of the annual Mary Catherine Shivers Scholarship and the Bob & Michele McCreary Scholarship.
The Mary Catherine Shivers Scholarship is presented each year by The Green Room Community Theatre Inc. to one or more graduating high school seniors who have demonstrated exceptional aptitude in the theater arts and plan to pursue a degree in the arts.
The Bob & Michele McCreary Scholarship is also given to a graduating senior who has been active at The Green Room, but is based on leadership and community service, and the recipient may be pursuing any major.
This year’s Shivers scholarship was awarded to Jacob Fincannon, a graduate of Challenger High School.
This season, the scholarship was sponsored by Dana’s Fine Jewelry, Edward Jones Investments, and Graystone Eye.
Jacob is the son of Aleisa and Dustin Fincannon. He will attend the Boston Conservatory at Berklee this fall to major in contemporary dance performance.
This year’s recipient of the Bob and Michele McCreary Scholarship is Kelsey Watts, a homeschool graduate.
This year’s McCreary Scholarship was sponsored by BB&T, Faith Parker Properties, Lifetime Eyecare, and Matthews Construction.
Kelsey is the daughter of William and Lori Watts. She will attend the University of North Carolina School of the Arts this fall to major in piano performance.
For more information about the Mary Catherine Shivers Scholarship, the Bob and Michele McCreary Scholarship, and The Green Room, visit the theater's website: thegreenroomtheatre.org.
The Green Room Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.
