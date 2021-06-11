Green Room announces scholarship recipients

NEWTON — The Green Room Community Theatre announced the recipients of the annual Mary Catherine Shivers Scholarship and the Bob & Michele McCreary Scholarship.

The Mary Catherine Shivers Scholarship is presented each year by The Green Room Community Theatre Inc. to one or more graduating high school seniors who have demonstrated exceptional aptitude in the theater arts and plan to pursue a degree in the arts. The Bob and Michele McCreary Scholarship is also given to a graduating senior who has been active at The Green Room, but is based on leadership and community service, and the recipient may be pursuing any major.

This year’s Shivers scholarship was awarded to Gannon Hollar, a graduate of Millbrook High School. This season, the scholarship was sponsored by Edward Jones Investment- Katie Goforth and Graystone Eye.

Gannon is the daughter of Steven Hollar and Harmony VanGundy. She will be getting a degree in musical theater.

This year’s recipient of the Bob and Michele McCreary Scholarship is Kaitlin McGuire, a graduate of St. Stephens High School. This year’s McCreary Scholarship was sponsored by Faith Parker Properties.

Kaitlin is the daughter of Karen and Philip McGuire. She will be continuing her education at Catawba Valley Community College.

For more information about the Mary Catherine Shivers Scholarship, the Bob and Michele McCreary Scholarship, and The Green Room, visit the website: thegreenroomtheatre.org. The Green Room Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.