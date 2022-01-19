Green Room announces scholarship opportunities

NEWTON — The Green Room Community Theatre Inc. is presenting its annual Mary Catherine Shivers Scholarship and the Bob and Michele McCreary Scholarship.

Applications are currently open with all requirements listed on the theater's website. All applicants must be a graduating high school senior (from any high school or home school).

The Mary Catherine Shivers Scholarship is presented each year by The Green Room Community Theatre to one or more graduating high school seniors who have demonstrated exceptional aptitude in the theater arts and plan to pursue a degree in the arts.

The Bob and Michele McCreary Scholarship is also given to a graduating senior who has been active in theater arts, but this scholarship is based on leadership and community service and the recipient may be pursuing any major.