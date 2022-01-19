Green Room announces scholarship opportunities

NEWTON — The Green Room Community Theatre Inc. is presenting its annual Mary Catherine Shivers Scholarship and the Bob and Michele McCreary Scholarship.
Applications are currently open with all requirements listed on the theater's website. All applicants must be a graduating high school senior (from any high school or home school).
The Mary Catherine Shivers Scholarship is presented each year by The Green Room Community Theatre to one or more graduating high school seniors who have demonstrated exceptional aptitude in the theater arts and plan to pursue a degree in the arts.
The Bob and Michele McCreary Scholarship is also given to a graduating senior who has been active in theater arts, but this scholarship is based on leadership and community service and the recipient may be pursuing any major.
All completed applications must be submitted online to The Green Room Community Theatre by Friday, April 1. Following submission, The Green Room Community Theatre will work with the applicant to secure their recommendation letters and transcript by Sunday, May 1. The recipient will be anonymously selected by the scholarship committee, formed by members of the board of directors of The Green Room Community Theatre Inc. Payment of the scholarship will be made to the recipient’s chosen institution upon admittance.
For more information about the Mary Catherine Shivers Scholarship, the Bob and Michele McCreary Scholarship, and The Green Room Community Theatre, visit the theater's website: www.thegreenroomtheatre.org (located under the Education tab). Review the guidelines and rubrics for each scholarship carefully. If you have any questions, call the education director at 828-464-6583.
The Green Room Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.