HICKORY — The Greater Hickory International Council awarded its first Rudy Wright International Service Award to Joseph Keller Thomas V.

The award is named in honor of Wright, who served as Hickory mayor from 2001 to 2017. Wright was a strong advocate of cultural awareness and tolerance. He established the Hickory International Council in 2002 to serve as a forum for the international community in Hickory and to advise the City Council regarding ways to improve Hickory as an international city that welcomes and values international visitors, residents, and businesses.

The award recognizes an individual or organization, based within the four-county Greater Hickory Metro Region (Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba) that has made an outstanding contribution of goodwill, service, cultural awareness, tolerance, and/or global connectedness to their community. It is awarded annually and includes an honorarium of $1,000.

Joseph, a senior and class president at Maiden High School, volunteers his time and talents working with defendants at the Teen Court, a program offered through the Conflict Resolution Center. He represents teens of many cultural backgrounds and ethnicities on various charges. Cultural awareness is a key component of his job, as the defendants and the jury often come from a wide variety of backgrounds and cultures.

In accepting his award, Joseph said, “I feel it is my mission to educate, communicate, and create empathy for my clients in the eyes of the jury so they have greater cultural awareness and tolerance of any mitigating factors that could help to provide a better understanding of the defendant’s actions. This allows them to create a more productive sentencing that helps these teens serve their time, while proactively growing and learning from their experience. They are then able to exit the teen court system in hopes of a better future while offering a more beneficial contribution to their communities.”

Joseph said many of the teens decide to volunteer additional time and some even end up joining the teen court system in an effort to help others like themselves.

Mayor Hank Guess and Donna Wright presented a plaque to Joseph.

“Rudy loved to travel and embraced all cultures and ethnicities,” Donna Wright said. “He would have been proud that this award bears his name and memory.”

The council encourages members of the community to join and participate in its events. Any ethnic, cultural, or international group is also encouraged to provide information about their organizations and events to be included on the website. GHIC also awards grants each year to worthy individuals and organizations within the four-county region.

An honorarium of $1,000 will be awarded each year. Individuals and/or organizations are encouraged to apply, outlining the contributions they have made promoting goodwill, service, cultural awareness, tolerance, and/or global connectedness in their community. Applications are collected through the GHIC website. The selection committee reviews applications in April and the winner is announced the first week in May.