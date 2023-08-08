July 7, 2023 was s a milestone day for the family of 85-year-old Shelba Jean Ledford of Conover because this four-generation family went skydiving together.

The skydivers included Shelba, her daughter Leesa Eudy, 61, her granddaughter Aundrea Fleury, 40, and her great-granddaughter Kiersten Fleury, 18. Leesa, Aundrea, and Kiersten also represent the first female in each generation of Shelba’s many descendants.

Everyone was a first-time jumper except for Shelba; this was her third jump. All of them landed safely from their 13,500-foot fall. Shelba said with a big smile, “What a blessing! I will do it again next year when my great-grandson turns 18 — if it is the Lord’s will."

The family thanks Piedmont Skydiving in Salisbury for making this dream come true.