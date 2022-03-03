Graphic design platform to be webinar's focus

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Using Canva for your Small Business” webinar on Tuesday, March 8, from noon to 1:30 p.m. The program will be in webinar format, allowing participants to participate from their computers and mobile devices.

Canva is a graphic design platform, used to create social media graphics, presentations, and more which can be used for business. Canva can be a valuable tool to create engaging marketing materials, or to spice up an existing flyer. This webinar will introduce participants to Canva and help them professionalize their marketing.

This program is presented in partnership with the Catawba County Library. There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.