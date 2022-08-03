Grape arbor collapsed during storm; "I don't want his work to go to waste"

A Newton woman is looking for someone interested in restoring her father’s arbor of scuppernong and muscadine grapes after it fell during a storm on Sunday.

Fran Saunders, 61, said anyone who wants to fix the arbor in Newton and tend to the vines can have the grapes that are produced. An arbor is a structure for grapevines to grow on. The arbor was made using a metal grid and wooden posts.

“My dad put a lot of time and effort and energy into building (the arbor) and it’s something he really enjoyed,” Saunders said.

Saunders said it would be a shame to let her father’s work go to waste. She said she is hoping to find someone who could benefit from the grapevines.

Her father, Bob Saunders, 83, started his grape arbor about 30 years ago after relocating a few vines from his parents’ home to his yard on South Gaither Avenue in Newton. Fran Saunders said as the vines grew her father would extend the arbor, until it became 7 feet tall and 60-by-60 feet square.

“It takes a long time and a lot of work to establish a good grapevine system that’s bearing fruit,” Fran Saunders said.

During a storm on Sunday, the arbor fell over. The poles were pulled from the ground exposing moist red soil. The vines appear to be intact and are still attached to the metal grid that is now on the ground.

In September 2021, Bob Saunders and his wife Brenda Saunders, 81, moved into a nursing home due to declining health, Fran Saunders said. Both loved gardening and tending to the grapes, but when their health began declining a few years ago they could no longer do it, she said.

Fran Saunders said her father enjoyed sharing the grapes with others. Once the grapes were ripe, he would invite friends and neighbors to come by and pick some.

“The neighbors and his friends are going to be mighty disappointed if they come back here in August and there’s no grapevines anymore,” Fran Saunders said.

Anyone interested in working with the grapevines can contact Fran Saunders via email at drfran1@yahoo.com.