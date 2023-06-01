HICKORY — Five grant recipients have been announced through Catawba Valley Community College's Everyday Entrepreneur Venture Fund, a program to assist Small Business Center clients, CVCC students, and recent graduates who want to start a business, by providing a grant for a portion of their startup.

Presented with their grants were Ashley Bost, owner of Brows by Ashley Nicole; Nancy Smith-Gregory, owner of Grace & Gumption Holistic Wellness LLC; Joseph Miller, owner of Swift Pressure Washing and Related Services, LLC; Jose Saucedo, owner of JS Auto Detailing; and Leonard Trionfo, owner of Lifting Love Reacts.

The grants were presented recently during a small ceremony at the Corporate Development Center on the campus at Catawba Valley Community College.

All five grant recipients took part in the CVCC Small Business Center Everyday Entrepreneur Venture Fund program, which was created through the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) to help create a collaborative learning environment and the opportunity to receive a grant with the completion of a business plan. The program provides training, seed funding, and business counseling services.

Awards were determined by a funding committee that had the opportunity to review each candidate’s business plan and participate in an interview session to ask questions about the plans.

For more information on the Everyday Entrepreneur Venture Fund program, visit www.nacce.com/EEVF.