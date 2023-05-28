Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Volunteers were celebrated and artists were awarded grants during the annual meeting of The United Arts Council of Catawba County on Tuesday.

Outgoing president Alan Jackson presided over the celebratory meeting, which was held in the Keiser Community Room at the SALT Block. He recognized the United Arts Council’s funding support from the North Carolina Arts Council and from Catawba County government, city of Hickory, city of Newton, city of Conover and the town of Maiden.

Treasurer Scott Anderson shared some of the Arts Council’s accomplishments, including the launch of a workshop series, the economic impact study and the United Arts Fund campaign.

Music during the reception was provided by Justin Clyde Williams and gifts for special awards were made by local artists, Lesli Garvett, Maria Register and Julie Stephan. The meeting also included a performance by one of the 2023-24 Innovative Artist Project grant recipients, E’Lon JD.

Bonita and Vince Ferretti were named the volunteers of the year. Arts Council board of directors immediate past president Erin Hooks presented the top local cultural award to the two community leaders whose combined board leadership includes community organizations such as the Hickory Community Theater, the Hickory Rotary Club, the Hickory Choral Society, the Service League, the United Arts Council of Catawba County, Unique World Gifts and the Newton Depot.

Phil Barringer, son of the award’s dedicatee, presented the Edna Bost Barringer Young Artist Award to Marlee Bland, who is a senior at St. Stephens High School. The daughter of Tara and Travis Bland, Marlee is a visual artist who has studied privately with local artist Jackie Maté and St. Stephens High School art teacher Robbin Isenhour-Stewart. Marlee plans to attend Duke University in the fall to study computational media and continue her pursuit of a creative career. She will use the scholarship to help pay for private lessons and purchase art supplies.

Secretary Katherine Rogers announced the 2023 Artist Support Grant award winners: Fanjoy/Labrenz, Waitsel Smith, Joyce Vukela-Mayer, Vyvyan Dunne Betty Ann Winters, Jeremy & Rebecca Buchholz, Virginia Hurley, Deborah Burns, Samantha Strathy, Matthew Pope, Allegra Wilson, Paula Bell, Shellem Lee Cline and Ricky Wayne Hefner.

Board member Patty Thompson announced the Community Cultural Fund recipients: Greater Hickory International Council, Footcandle Film Society, Newton-Conover Community Band, The City of Conover, Women’s Resource Center, Hickory Music Factory and several groups who are part of the countywide collaboration of Juneteenth Celebrations including the town of Maiden, city of Newton, city of Conover, the Ridgeview Rec Center, the Catawba County branch of the NAACP, the Catawba County Multi-Cultural Committee, the Catawba County Library and the town of Catawba.

Board member Kitty Barnes announced recipients of a Collaborative Arts Project Grant: Footcandle Film Society, Carolina Caring, Hickory Community Theatre, Green Room Community Theatre, Redhawk Publications of CVCC, Downtown Newton Development Association, Hickory Museum of Art, Catawba Science Center, Coral Crusaders and Newton Conover High School.

Board member Michael Roper announced the Innovative Artist Project Grant winners: E’Lon Jordan- Dunlap, Hunter Speagle, Kirstie-Ann Eaton, Phinthone (Ping) Senesombath, Rick Cline, Andrew Moose of the hum music venue and Tevin Carr.

Vice president Rebecca Hart announced the Projects Pool grant recipients for 2022-23 and 2023-24: Catawba Senior Nutrition, Hickory Choral Society, Catawba Science Center, Western Piedmont Symphony, Lenoir-Rhyne University, The Green Room Community Theatre, Hickory Community Theatre, Hickory Museum of Art, Centro Latino, Footcandle Film Society, Hickory Playground, Hickory Ballet and Performing Arts, Redhawk Publishing of CVCC and the Catawba Valley Festival for the Arts, Hickory Music Factory, Newton Performing Arts Center, Hart Square Foundation, Hickory Landmarks Society, Catawba County Elementary School Music’s All County Honors Chorus program and Newton Public Art Commission.

Hart also announced the Arts Improvement Grant recipients: The Green Room Community Theatre, Hart Square Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts, Hickory Community Theatre, Hickory Music Factory, Western Piedmont Symphony Centro Latino, Hickory Choral Society, Art N Learn, Centro Latino, Hickory Community Theatre, Hickory Museum of Art, The Green Room Community Theatre and the Hmong Southeast Association.

Jackson led the business session of the meeting which announced the names of the Arts Council’s 2023-24 board members and the slate of officers.

Retiring board members include Erin Hooks, Linda Greenwell and Will Locke.

New board members, who will begin serving their terms on July 1, are Erik Cortez, Alfred McCorkle and Elizabeth Thao.

The 2023-24 slate of officers are Alex Frick, president; Patty Thompson, president-elect; Katherine Rogers, vice president; Kitty Barnes, secretary; Michael Roper, treasurer; and Alan Jackson, immediate past president.

Other returning board members are Christine Almeida, Scott Anderson, Tracey Bolick, Bonita Ferretti, Justin Fox, Adele McCarty, Rebecca Hart, Amy Hayes, Amanda Hetzel, Landon Lane, Vickie Martin, Jerry McCombs, Patricia Middleton, Kim Wallace-Repaire, Mike Watson and Allen Wood.

The United Arts Council makes grants for cultural events throughout Catawba County. In addition, its annual United Arts Fund campaign provides unrestricted operating support to funded affiliates, including the Catawba Science Center, The Green Room Community Theatre, Hickory Choral Society, Hickory Community Theatre, Hickory Landmarks Society, Hickory Museum of Art, Historical Association of Catawba County, and the Western Piedmont Symphony.