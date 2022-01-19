Grants available from Community Relations Council

HICKORY — The City of Hickory Community Relations Council (CRC) is currently seeking projects to fund for the 2022-2023 fiscal year and is inviting qualified groups or individuals to consider submitting grant requests.

“The CRC is excited to have the opportunity to partner with the community to provide funding to programs that promote diversity and foster positive human relations,” said Mandy Pitts Hildebrand, chair of the CRC. “In the last 10 years, the CRC has awarded over $130,000 in grants.”

Nonprofit agencies, churches, institutions, schools and individuals are invited to submit their programs for consideration. The grant application should be completed in full, approved by the director of the agency, and submitted to the CRC, care of the address on the application. Applications are reviewed twice a year. The deadline for submitting for the spring 2022 grant cycle is Tuesday, March 1, at noon. Applicants may include any 501(c)(3) or otherwise tax-exempt organizations.