Grant will support transitional housing program

HICKORY - Safe Harbor of NC recently received a grant from The Unifour Foundation Inc. Endowment.
Safe Harbor is a Christ-centered nonprofit organization with two main programs: Whole Woman year-long residential recovery program and Greenleaf Transitional Housing program. Safe Harbor offers services through the Chole Waldrop Taylor Renewal Center that provides a day center for women, community classes for life transformation, and a venue for support groups.
This $15,000 grant will be used to subsidize costs for Safe Harbor's Greenleaf Transitional Housing program. Greenleaf serves graduates of Safe Harbor’s Whole Woman recovery program, graduates from nearby recovery programs, and women with children who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless.
Vicki Murray, Safe Harbor’s executive director, said that “the barriers these women face are huge and almost impossible to overcome without the help of the community,”
Graduates of Safe Harbor’s Whole Woman year-long recovery program need a safe place to slowly integrate back into their new lives as parents and employees, Murray said. Greenleaf Transitional Housing provides a community where women are supported as they cope with the "triggers" they will face entering the workforce and parenting their children. Greenleaf also provides continued case management, transportation, life-skill classes, discipleship classes, and a community of support for women transitioning out of residential recovery. This program provides a solution to break the vicious cycle of poverty that traps not only women but their children.
