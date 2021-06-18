Grant will assist CVCC students with tuition and fees

HICKORY — A new grant announced by the state of North Carolina will help assist recent high school graduates in covering tuition and fees at Catawba Valley Community College.

The North Carolina Longleaf Commitment Grant covers tuition and fees for eligible 2021 North Carolina high school graduates to attend any one of the 58 N.C. community colleges, including Catawba Valley Community College, for up to two years.

In order to be eligible for the Longleaf Commitment Grant, students must be a graduate from a North Carolina high school in 2021, be a North Carolina resident for tuition purposes, be a first-time college student (Career & College Promise (CCP) and early/middle college high school students are eligible), enroll in a curriculum program during the 2021-22 academic year, enroll in at least six credit hours per semester.

Eligible grant recipients must also complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for 2021-22, have an Expected Family Contribution (EFC) of $0 to $15,000, renew FAFSA for the 2022-23 academic year and meet the satisfactory academic progress requirements of the college.