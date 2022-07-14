Grant to provide scholarships for area students

HICKORY — The board of advisors of the UNC School of the Arts Fund for Catawba County Endowment has awarded $8,600 in grants.

This year’s recipients include:

• $8,000 to the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) Foundation for scholarships for students from Catawba County attending UNCSA

• $600 to the United Arts Council of Catawba County to support UNCSA judges for the Edna Bost Barringer Young Artists Award

“Providing scholarships and awards to assist emerging artistic talent from Catawba County is a win-win proposition,” said Sally Fanjoy, committee co-chair. “These talented students bring enrichment to our community and cultural arts organizations.”

The University of North Carolina School of the Arts Fund for Catawba County Endowment was created in 1999 to provide scholarships for Catawba County students attending UNCSA and to award grants to cultural arts organizations within the county.

A diverse advisory board reviews applications and makes selections for grant funding. Members of the advisory board are selected based on their knowledge of the arts community. In addition to Fanjoy, board members include committee co-chair Phil Barringer, John Coffey, Kimberly George, Connie Kincaid, and Michelle Morgan.

The North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF) is the single statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has administered more than $217 million in grants since its inception in 1988. With more than $400 million in assets, NCCF sustains more than 1,200 endowments established to provide long-term support of a broad range of community needs, nonprofit organizations, institutions and scholarships.

NCCF partners with a network of affiliate foundations to provide local resource allocation and community assistance across the state. An important component of NCCF’s mission is to ensure that rural philanthropy has a voice at local, regional and national levels. For more information, visit nccommunityfoundation.org.