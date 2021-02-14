Grant to fund mountain biking trail in Burke

MORGANTON — Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina received a $100,000 grant from the North Carolina Division of Parks & Recreation Recreational Trails Program (RTP) to build 3.5 miles of mountain biking trail at the Catawba River Greenway in Morganton.

The proposed trail falls within the planned corridor for the future Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail and will connect to the city’s current greenway system.

An assessment of the project area and a digital route has been prepared by Terra Tek Trails, LLC, a professional trail contracting company headquartered in Boone. The RTP grant will help pay for on-site trail design and construction. The trail construction is scheduled to be completed by January 2022.

While the new trail will fall under city ownership as part of the Catawba River Greenway, FCNC will play an active role in its management. The conservancy has committed its volunteer program to assist with basic trail maintenance after the construction is complete. Volunteers will help by removing fallen trees, trimming vegetation, removing litter and trail tread upkeep.

Throughout the trail construction process, FCNC staff and volunteers will work closely with Michael Lowther, owner of Overmountain Cycles in Morganton.