Grant to fund message center at Hickory playground

HICKORY — The City of Hickory recently partnered with the Catawba County Partnership for Children to submit a grant application to erect a message center at the Zahra Baker All Children’s Playground at Kiwanis Park. On April 21, Catawba Collaborative awarded a $2,000 grant for the project.
The new message center will provide current information on programs, services, and events that benefit individuals with disabilities and their caregivers. Installation of the kiosk is anticipated by the end of May.
“The Zahra Baker All Children’s Playground and Treehouse are popular destinations in our park system and offer welcoming play space for people of all ages and abilities,” said Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Director Mark Seaman. “In honor of Zahra Baker, this beloved playground provides amenities that are accommodating to special needs and handicapped individuals, including wheelchair-accessible ramps and rides, multiple ground-level activities, educational and sensory elements, and inclusive play products.”
“The Catawba County Partnership for Children wants to make sure that all families have access to resources they need, and this kiosk at the beautiful Zahra Baker Playground will be one more way we inform the community about all of the services that are available for children and adults,” said Kim Holden, executive director of the Catawba County Partnership for Children.
The message center is part of a larger city initiative known as the Community Enhancement Project for Individuals with Disabilities, which launched in January.
“The City of Hickory and its community/regional partners desire to take their care of individuals with disabilities to new heights, which will culminate in a reputation for world-class support. The new Community Enhancement Project for Individuals with Disabilities examines existing offerings, identifies gaps in service, and aims to increase the quality of life for citizens by using innovation, best practices, and collaborative partnerships,” said Hickory City Manager Warren Wood.
Wood said placing an updatable message center at Zahra Baker All Children’s Playground will aid in imparting information that will help to achieve the overall goal of the project.
For more information about Zahra Baker’s All Children Playground at Kiwanis Park, visit https://www.hickorync.gov/kiwanis-park.