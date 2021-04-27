Grant to fund message center at Hickory playground

HICKORY — The City of Hickory recently partnered with the Catawba County Partnership for Children to submit a grant application to erect a message center at the Zahra Baker All Children’s Playground at Kiwanis Park. On April 21, Catawba Collaborative awarded a $2,000 grant for the project.

The new message center will provide current information on programs, services, and events that benefit individuals with disabilities and their caregivers. Installation of the kiosk is anticipated by the end of May.

“The Zahra Baker All Children’s Playground and Treehouse are popular destinations in our park system and offer welcoming play space for people of all ages and abilities,” said Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Director Mark Seaman. “In honor of Zahra Baker, this beloved playground provides amenities that are accommodating to special needs and handicapped individuals, including wheelchair-accessible ramps and rides, multiple ground-level activities, educational and sensory elements, and inclusive play products.”