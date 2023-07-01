HICKORY — Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry is the recipient of funding from the Catawba County United Way. Recently, Molly Sain, GHCCM executive director, accepted an award letter in the amount of $20,000 from the local United Way. The monies will be used to assist with rent and mortgage for those who are facing eviction or who need assistance to secure a home or apartment.

As part of the Crisis Financial Assistance program, GHCCM offers income assistance in the form of rent/mortgage payments to prevent eviction and deposits to help clients secure stable housing. The ministry makes payments for overdue rent/mortgages and deposits directly to landlords, property managers, or mortgage banks on the clients’ behalf. From Jan. 1, 2023, to the middle of June, GHCCM has distributed $111,458.59 to 249 households with a total of 607 members in the households.

Clients seeking services are screened for eligibility based on employment, income level, and their current housing situation. Clients meet with Faith Curtis, GHCCM Financial Case Manager, who can provide up to one month’s overdue rent/mortgage and/or other assistance where needed. In addition, Curtis works closely with the client to complete a budgeting worksheet and refers them to outside agencies for additional services when needed. The Crisis Financial Assistance program is made possible through grants and contributions from individuals, businesses and churches.

The financial support helps to reduce the number of financially unstable families in the community. One small change — a job loss, a medical issue, a death in the family, or even an unexpected maintenance expense — can throw a financially unstable family into crisis and could lead to homelessness. Providing financial assistance for housing along with an opportunity for financial education during these crisis situations can assist with finding a path to financial stability and independence for clients.

A typical example of the assistance GHCCM provides: A disabled client came to the ministry. The client’s debt was $2,425 for past due rent. With no ability to pay because of being on a fixed income, the case manager negotiated with the landlord and GHCCM was able to pay $760 toward the debt and the remaining debt for rent was forgiven. The client was able to stay in their home.

GHCCM relies on grants and financial contributions to continue offering support to the most vulnerable population. It is the goal of GHCCM to offer a pathway to stability for those in crisis. For hours of operation, ministry offerings, or to donate, visit the website at www.ccmhickory.org.