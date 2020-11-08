Grant to bring 53 tablets to community

Tablets may be checked out for two weeks at a time (no renewals) and can be reserved through the library’s online catalog, which is available from the library’s home page at www.catawbacountync.gov/library or via https://ls2pac.catawbacountync.gov/#section=home. Reservations can also be made by calling any library branch. When a tablet is returned to the library following its loan period, it will be quarantined, wiped of any previous data, and reset for the next user.

To borrow a device, a user must be a Catawba County resident, have a library account that’s in good standing, and be at least 18 years old. Photo IDs and active phone lines will be verified. A household may borrow one technology item at a time, and all borrowers will be asked to sign a lending agreement and agree to the library’s Internet usage guidelines.

In addition to the new Samsung tablets, cardholders interested in technology resources may check out laptop computers, individual hotspots, and GoPro cameras. The Main Library in Newton also offers a TechConnect space where people can design, build, and co-create using a variety of high-tech tools, including a 3-D printer, digital cutter, and sewing machine. Technology classes and one-on-one instruction are available as well.