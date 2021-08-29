Grant recipients announced

“I’ve been in carpentry and construction my whole life,” Herman said. “I probably started when I was age 8 and started getting paid when I was 12. I’ve always been around wood. I’ve enjoyed the beauty of it. It just kind of clicked with me. It’s definitely my passion. Receiving this grant has been a whirlwind. The program is really good. It forces you to ask the tough questions that you need to be successful in business.”

Yongue is using her grant to complete a small building for her business — Maddie Oh’s Boutique. In the building, she will set up personal appointments, inventory accessories and make displays.

“When I came up with the EEVF program, it was another opportunity to get a start on my own boutique,” Yongue said. “I was able to get more inventory. Starting my own business was one of those dreams that I just never knew would ever happen. I kept coming to school. This (EEVF) program really helped me out a lot because I wasn’t in the financial position to up and start a business.”

Sigmon is using her grant money to purchase a sublimation printer, supplies and materials for administrative expenses toward Keyley Shae Design Co., where she makes handcrafted signs and provides artwork for her clients.

Sigmon really enjoyed the experience she went through when applying for the EEVF.