Granite Falls to host Festival on the Square

GRANITE FALLS — The 15th annual Festival on the Square Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be held Monday, Nov. 22, in downtown Granite Falls.
Beginning at 6:15 p.m., festival attendees can enjoy live Christmas music from local school choruses and bands. There will also be a special appearance by Santa Claus. This event provides fun for the entire family.
Due to limited seating, organizers encourage people to bring lawn chairs.
