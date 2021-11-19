 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Granite Falls to host Festival on the Square
0 Comments

Granite Falls to host Festival on the Square

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
festival

Granite Falls will have its Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Monday.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF DAVID PREWITT

GRANITE FALLS — The 15th annual Festival on the Square Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be held Monday, Nov. 22, in downtown Granite Falls.

Beginning at 6:15 p.m., festival attendees can enjoy live Christmas music from local school choruses and bands. There will also be a special appearance by Santa Claus. This event provides fun for the entire family.

Due to limited seating, organizers encourage people to bring lawn chairs.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Thanksgiving stock lower than usual at grocery stores

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert